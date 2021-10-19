As the political season is upon us, so too is individuals defacing political signs.

According to an arrest report from the Accomack County Sheriff’s Department obtained by the local Republican Unit, two individuals were apprehended after seen defacing Republican signs on the property located across the street from the Accomack County Registrars office at Sawmill Park in Accomack. The report said one of the individuals was a minor.

According to the report, a witness observed one adult along with the unidentified minor tearing down signs on the property owned by Lance Eller and vandalizing a horse trailer and a garage door with spray paint.

The adult has been issued 2 warrants for destruction of property under $1000. The individual said she had multiple personalities claiming that another of her personalities committed the crimes. The individual is being held without bond.

.