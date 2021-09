An individual involved in an accident in Pungoteague Wednesday night was transported by the Maryland State Police Helicopter to Tidal Health Peninsula General Hospital. The driver lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree. The accident was reported at 8:13 p.m. in the area of 15521 Pungoteague Road. Painter and. Melfa responded to the call. The victim was transported to Riverside Shore Memorial before being transferred by air to Salisbury.

.