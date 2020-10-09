By Linda Cicoira

More than a dozen people were indicted Monday by an Accomack grand jury on counts that accuse them of committing violent crimes.

Fifty-one-year-old Gary Lee Tyler, of Watson Street in Onancock, was indicted on counts of robbing Valerie Stokes of personal property by putting her in fear of bodily harm and larceny of her property on June 9. Deputy S. Henning investigated.

Thirty-two-year-old Jarrell Edward Corbin, of Hillcrest Drive in New Church, was indicted on counts of robbing Shore Stop, in Accomac, and displaying a firearm in a threatening manner when robbing Christal Copes on March 23, 2019. He was also indicted on counts of robbing the Dollar General Store, in Oak Hall, with a deadly weapon, and use of a firearm in the robbery of Mychael Jones on Feb. 7; and robbery of Corner Mart in Oak Hall and robbery Taylor Schoolfield, and possession of ammo by a felon on March 26.

Heather Renee Corbin was indicted on counts of robbing Copes of money and cigarettes by threatening or presenting a firearm on March 23, 2019; armed robbery of money from Jones Feb. 7, and of armed robbing Schoolfield on March 26. Investigator Aaron Turner, of the ACSO, handled both of those cases.

Keith Dale Lilliston, of Onancock, was indicted on counts of malicious wounding of Paul Young and destruction of property valued at more than $1,000 belonging to Young. Deputy J. Sharp investigated.

Thirty-eight-year-old Demarco Montell Moore, of Newport News, previously of Onley, was indicted on counts of malicious wounding and assault and battery of Sharletta Dickerson on Nov. 4, 2019. He was arrested June 17. Deputy S. Lenoff investigated.

Twenty-six-year-old Aubrey Jamari Grimes, of Norfolk, was indicted on a count of assault and battery of Trooper Z. Beaver on April 8.

Twenty-five-year-old Donald Darnell Peed Jr., with addresses in Onley, Mappsburg, and Painter, was indicted on a count of assault and battery of Onley Police Sgt. G. Bennett on May 5.

Twenty-six-year-old James Eugene Dolan, of Callen Street, in Parksley, was indicted on counts of strangling a family member on May 28. Parksley Police Chief K. Greer investigated.

Daniel Brian Cornelius was indicted on a count of strangulation in connection with a June 20 incident. Deputy G. Lewis investigated.

Cheyanne Rene Simpson was indicted on a count of malicious maiming on Aug. 1. Deputy B. Misener investigated.

Thirty-six-year-old Lance Carl Jester, of Church Street in Hallwood, was indicted on a count of attempting to maliciously wound Andrew Chambers, of New Church, on June 3. Deputy N. Kugler investigated.

Twenty-four-year-old Jack Wesley Guemple, of Bennett Street, in Parksley, was indicted on counts of assault and battery of Deputies J. Lewis and Misener on May 17.

Anahin Maldonado Sanchez was indicted on a count of armed burglary at the home of Guadalupe Yanez Castaneda on July 4. Deputy K.A Reese gave information about the case to the grand jury.

