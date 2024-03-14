Indictments follow arrests on Bridge-Tunnel

By Linda Cicoira

Three out-of-state residents were indicted by a Northampton Grand Jury this week on a variety of charges stemming from incidents that occurred on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel last year.

Twenty-two-year-old Colby William Horner, of Dames Quarter, Md., was indicted on a felony count of eluding police after being clocked by radar going 101 mph on the 17.6-mile facility. According to court records, an officer said the driver continued going about 70 mph north while disregarding lights and sirens. The suspect eventually entered the construction area and crashed. The incident occurred in December 2023.

In another case, 29-year-old Ibnetlan M-Juan Brockington, of New Jersey, was indicted on counts of racketeering; possession of a plate, block, press, or other forgery tools; forging a VIN; receiving, buying, or aiding in concealing more than $1,000 worth of stolen goods; and removing or altering an ID number or decal from a vehicle or trailer.

His passenger, 42-year-old Christopher Gayton of Pennsylvania, was indicted on counts of racketeering, possession of forgery tools, forgery, and conspiracy to alter the ID number or decal from a vehicle or trailer.

Records stated that on Sept. 15, 2023, a gray Nissan pickup was confirmed to be stolen after passing through the South Plaza of the bridge-tunnel. Both Brockington and Gayton said they got the vehicle from a mutual friend.

