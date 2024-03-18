Despite the recent wet weather the Shore has had, the National Weather Service is warning of an increased risk of fire danger Tuesday afternoon and evening.

The combination of low relative humidity values between 25 and 30 percent, winds gusting up to 25 mph and dry fuels will increase the potential for the spread of wildfires on Tuesday.

Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes and matches. Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread quickly.

