Increased fire danger today

The National Weather Service in Wakefield is warning of an increased risk of wildfire spread across eastern Virginia today, including Accomack and Northampton Counties, as weather conditions create a heightened fire danger.

The combination of low relative humidity, expected to fall between 20 and 30 percent, along with dry grasses and tree litter and gusty northwest winds, could allow any fire that starts to spread rapidly. Officials say these conditions are especially concerning in rural areas of the Shore, where open land and dry vegetation can fuel fast-moving brush fires.

Residents are urged to use caution with anything that could spark a fire, including outdoor equipment, cigarettes, and matches. Proper disposal of smoking materials is strongly encouraged, as even a small ignition could quickly get out of control under current conditions.

Authorities also remind residents that open burning is prohibited before 4 p.m. each day through April 30 under Virginia law. Officials say following these restrictions is critical to preventing accidental wildfires during this high-risk period.