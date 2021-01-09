The Eastern Shore processed 377 tests on Saturday and added 48 additional test positives in Saturday’s report, with 38 in Accomack and 10 in Northampton. There were no other changes in the Eastern Shore’s metrics. Saturday’s test positive rate was 12.7%.

Virginia reported 4,345 additional test positives with 1,453 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 18 statewide to 2,711.

67 additional COVID-19 deaths were reported with two additional probable deaths.

Virginia processed 37,958 tests for a test positive rate of 11.4%.

