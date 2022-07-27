Disabled and elderly citizens under certain thresholds in Northampton County will now receive a larger break each yeah in County taxes after the Board of Supervisors approved increases in the amounts at Tuesday night’s work session.

The new terms raised the top annual income threshold from $25,000 to $50,000, and increased the maximum break from $400 to $1,000.

The program provides a sliding scale, based on household income and assessment of the land, that will provide a real estate tax breaks to individuals.

Under the new plan, Northampton Director of Finance John Chandler projects an additional $55,250 in savings annually.

No one spoke at the public comment on the plan.

