If Presidential Election were held today, Youngkin wins Virginia

According to an article in INOVA, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin would defeat President Joe Biden in Virginia if the two were matched up in next year’s presidential election, according to a new poll conducted by the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs at Virginia Commonwealth University.

If the election were held today, 44% of the respondents said they would vote for Youngkin, while 37% would vote for Biden, the poll found. Youngkin, who was elected governor in 2021 but can’t run for re-election, has been mentioned as a potential late entry into the Republican presidential race.

If the candidates were Biden and former President Donald Trump, 43% of respondents favored Biden, while 40% favored Trump. If the candidates were Biden and current Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, the vote would be evenly split, with each candidate receiving 41%.

Youngkin emerged in 2021 as a virtual unknown but went on to defeat former governor Terry McCauliffe.