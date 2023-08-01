Idea to make Chincoteague Ponies the Virginia State Pony originated with a Broadwater Academy Student

It was on her way home from a competition last year with a pony in tow when Broadwater student Sophia Gallivan came up with the idea to designate the Chincoteague Pony as Virginia’s official pony.

Chincoteague ponies are known as the beloved and wild equines who graze Assateague Island and were made famous by the book “Misty of Chincoteague.” But for pony drill team member Sophia Gallivan, they’re familiar partners who can march in a parade one day and give children a ponyride the next.

Gallivan proudly leads parades while riding a short, brightly colored copper pony named Misty’s Red Dawn, or Dawn as she is known in the barn. Gallivan and Dawn bring cheer while performing choreographed riding routines with fellow members of the Chincoteague Pony Drill Team.

The drill team is the only one of its kind. Its leader, Kendy Allen, keeps the largest herd of Chincoteague ponies at her farm nestled in the small town of Bloxom on Virginia’s Eastern Shore. All of the ponies, including Dawn, are descendants of the world-famous Misty of Chincoteague, the star of Marguerite Henry’s beloved children’s book, Misty of Chincoteague, which was published in 1947 and adapted to film in 1961. Henry encountered Misty the foal while visiting the Chincoteague island and the story continues to draw worldwide attention to the island.

Gallivan took her idea to Delegate Rob Bloxom and Senator Lynwood Lewis during this year’s session of the Virginia General Assembly. Both enthusiastically endorsed the idea and Bloxom told Gallivan to talk to as many delegates as she could. He told her to keep her pitch under two minutes and keep is simple. Gallivan did and before long she had the support of enough members of each chamber to pass the bill.

Governor Youngkin held a ceremonial signing of both the House and Senate versions of the bill Thursday night at the Chincoteague Vol. Fireman’s Carnival.

KATIE CASTELLANI

STAFF WRITER

THE CAPITAL NEWS SERVICE, CONTRIBUTED TO THIS ARTICLE