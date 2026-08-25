ICE arrests illegal alien convicted of child sex crimes in Accomack County

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested a Guatemalan national last week who had been convicted of child sex crimes in Accomack County, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

DHS identified the man as Ervin Jose Diaz-Gramajo. The agency said he was in the United States illegally and had been convicted in Accomack County on 10 counts of carnal knowledge of a child between the ages of 13 and 14.

The DHS notice did not provide the date or location of the ICE arrest, information about Diaz-Gramajo’s sentence, or details about the immigration proceedings he may now face.