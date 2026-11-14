By Linda Cicoira

Is there anything as exhilarating as walking your dog in cooler weather? Yippee! It sure beats cutting the grass in the sweltering heat, or pulling weeds out of your flower bed with the sweat dripping off your nose.

Yes, I love fall and winter. You can always pile on more clothes when it’s cold, but you can’t peel your skin off when it’s hot.

Why am I glad summer is gone? Well, for one thing, I can’t take it. I’m not one to get a deep, dark tan; the humidity is unbearable; sitting by a fire pit isn’t as enjoyable; I spend my time traveling from one air-conditioned spot to another; and I hardly ever get to ride with the window down in my car.

And one of the worst things about the heat is all the bugs that come with it. Mosquitoes love me; ticks want me, and gnats drive me crazy. It’s a constant battle.

So, instead, I crave snow!

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, reports there is more than a 90% chance of a very strong El Niño this winter, perhaps the strongest since records began being kept in 1950. The El Nino growing in the Pacific Ocean usually brings more rain and more storms to the Mid-Atlantic area.

However, this winter, more rain than snow is expected in most areas of Virginia. The western part of the state is likely to get the best snow. Oh! BOOOO! And one big Nor’easter is more likely than many small snow days.

But a milder winter doesn’t mean cold weather is out of the picture. Above normal is relative. It may not be as cold as usual, but it will still be winter!

So, break out your coat and make sure the buttons are intact or the zipper is operational. Put two gloves in your pockets. It doesn’t matter if they match as long as you can feel your fingers. Find your scarf. Spray some waterproofing on your boots. Look for your long johns. Quit complaining about your lack of beach time because the beach is still there in the winter. And most importantly, make the most of it.