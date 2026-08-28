HR Director resigns from ACPS

By Linda Cicoira

The resignation of Human Resources Director Calvin Garrison, of Accomack County Public Schools, was accepted by the School Board Tuesday night, according to a personnel list made public Wednesday.

The list stated that Garrison would be working until Sept.14; however, when Shore Daily News attempted to ask him about his resignation, he was unavailable, as it was discovered that he had already left the division.

When the School Board votes on the personnel changes, it does so in a motion that does not disclose the contents of the list. Those in the meeting audience are left to wait until the listing is made public the next day when it is put on the website, if they know where to look. Or they can attempt to find out by quizzing members of the board as they are leaving the session.

Beyond what is posted on the website, “ACPS will not be commenting on personnel matters,” Danielle Clark, coordinator of safety and public information, said Wednesday in an email. “All vacant employment positions can be found on our SchoolSpring account,” where applications may be submitted.

An ad was also posted on the website for the Island school board seat vacated by Jesse Speidel on Tuesday.

“Qualified voters of District 1 in Accomack County who may be interested in seeking appointment for the position are encouraged to apply,” the post stated. “Applicants must submit a statement of interest not to exceed 300 words, and a resume” to the Clerk, Accomack County School Board, P.O. Box 330, Accomac, Virginia 23301, or to danielle.clark@accomack.k12.va.us. Applications will be accepted no later than 5 p.m. on Sept. 11, 2026.

The board will appoint a replacement to serve until a special election can be held. It will receive public comments about the appointment on Sept. 15.

Regarding the job opening at Chincoteague Combined School for athletic administrator, Clark said the vacancy “will not affect the physical education program, as that is handled by instructional staff and is currently filled. Extracurricular athletic programs will continue as they have in the past until the position is filled.”