The Virginia House of Delegates on Friday passed legislation abolishing the death penalty, which would make the Old Dominion the first state in the South to scrap capital punishment. Governor Northam is expected to sign the bill passed earlier by the Senate.
Sponsored by Del. Mike Mullin, D-Newport News, the House bill passed by a 57-41 vote on Friday morning, two days after an identical Senate version passed 21-17 in that chamber.
Delegate Bloxom voted against the House’s bill, while Senator Lewis voted in favor.
