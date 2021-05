A fire destroyed a home on Savage Neck Road in Eastville Sunday evening.

The call came in shortly before 7:00 PM.

Units arrived and found the structure fully involved. Dry conditions made it difficult for emergency responders to bring the fire under control. The structure was a total loss.

Cape Charles, Cheriton, Eastville, Nassawadox, Exmore and Wachapreague responded to the blaze.

