Hotel Cape Charles Charitable Fund awarded 11 non-profits with impact grants ranging from $2,500 -$5,000 for a total of $ 40,000.00 on May 5, 2022. These awards will be formally presented at the Hotel Cape Charles 10th Anniversary Celebration on May 22, 2022.

The fund was established in 2021 by Hotel owners David and Kathryn Gammino. The Hotel Cape Charles Charitable Fund seeks to support the community by investing in eastern shore-based nonprofit organizations, thereby enhancing the lives of our residents. Impact grants will be awarded on an annual basis.

This year’s Hotel Cape Charles Charitable Fund award recipients are:

Cape Charles Christian School Eastern Shore Rural Health System Cape Charles Citizens for Central Park Friends of Cape Charles Memorial Library Cape Charles Historical Society Shore Little League Cape Charles Rosenwald School Restoration Shore Soccer League Cape Charles Volunteer Fire Department Smart Beginnings-Eastern Shore Eastern Shore Habitat for Humanity

The Gamminos are pleased to share generously with the local community.

David Gammino elaborated, “Kathryn and I have been a part of the Cape Charles community since 2003 and owners of the Hotel Cape Charles since 2010. We have witnessed dramatic change in Cape Charles as it has evolved with the growth of a substantial tourism-based economy. The Hotel Cape Charles Charitable Fund is our effort to return to the community some of the benefits of that growth with an accessible, local source of funding for non-profits which interact directly with the residents of Cape Charles and the Eastern Shore.”

