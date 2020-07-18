The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Eastern Virginia and Maryland well into next week.

Saturday through Thursday. Increasing heat and humidity levels are expected this weekend through the middle of next week. Heat indices of 100 to 105 will be common Saturday and Sunday, and will peak between 105 and 109 degrees Monday and Tuesday.

If your pets are kept outdoors, make sure you frequently provide plenty of fresh water along with a shady place. Use fans along with air conditioning to provide cooling inside. Drink plenty of water. Check on elderly friends and relatives to make sure they are all right.

Hot and humid weather occurs every summer here on the Eastern Shore. Highs in the low to mid 90s with heat indices into the 100-105 degree range through at least next Wednesday. Highs in the upper 80s are expected later next week at this time.

.