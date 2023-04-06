Coastal Virginia magazine has given Historic Onancock School a Bronze award based on voting for “Best of Virginia’s Eastern Shore” in the “Best Art Gallery” category. HOS is the only gallery north of Cape Charles to place this year. In 2022, HOS also won “Best Gallery” in an ESVA Tourism survey.

There are currently 15 resident artists and artisans at HOS, including carvers, painters, graphic artists, yarn & fibers, jewelry designers, sculpture and a blacksmith. The HOS community and cultural center also hosts four exhibits a year by the Eastern Shore Art League, a long-time resident at HOS.

Individual artists and artisans teach and offer workshops in their studios as well.

In addition to receptions for ESAL exhibits, HOS hosts Wine Wednesdays the first Wednesday of each month, when the main gallery and resident artists’ and artisans’ studios are open for visitors. Since 2006 HOS has endeavored to provide a home for individual artists to pursue their objectives in generous studio spaces at reasonable cost.