HOS receives major grant for Performance Pavilion

Historic Onancock School Community & Cultural Center (HOS) is pleased to announce the receipt of major funding for its state-of-the-art performance pavilion, currently under construction on the community center’s 14-acre grounds. According to Board President, Cyndi Downing, last week the Robert E & Marie Orr Smith Foundation delivered a check for $50,000.00 to support “construction of a performance pavilion on the grounds of Historic Onancock School.”

Cyndi Downing went on to say, “When completed, the new performance space will offer opportunities for performers of music, dance, theater, and comedy, as well as programs for children. Sited in a natural amphitheater on the west side of the former Onancock High School building, the new facility will provide a space for talented locals to perform and bring a wide variety of entertainment to Eastern Shore audiences.” The new pavilion is close by the recently completed playground, also largely funded by the Orr Smith Foundation. Construction of the performance pavilion is projected for completion in early 2025. The first season will be a “soft opening,” with an expanded schedule beginning in 2026.

The Robert E & Marie Orr Smith Foundation is a private foundation based in Philadelphia, PA that specializes in education and children and youth services. Historic Onancock School is a community, cultural, and recreational center serving Onancock, surrounding local communities, and visitors to the Eastern Shore. In addition to providing space for artisans and small businesses, HOS stages numerous educational, recreational, and cultural events each year. On October 25th and 26th HOS will host the Citizens for a Better Eastern Shore’s “Between the Waters Bike Tour,” which could bring up to 1,200 riders with their friends and families to Onancock.

.