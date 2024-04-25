HOS Pavilion aims for 2025 opening

The Board of Directors of Friends of Onancock School reports that construction on the HOS Performance Pavilion is progressing nicely, the steel superstructure and foundation work having been completed in March despite the wet weather. Future progress will depend on weather and delivery of supplies. The Performance Pavilion is the next step in a long-term strategic plan developed in 2009 to further develop our 14-acre campus in Onancock.

“We believe our children and families deserve an opportunity to experience the arts and cultural performances locally,” said Cindy Downing, chair of the Board.

When completed, the Pavilion will feature a 1500-square foot stage suitable for theater, dance, and musical productions. The Pavilion’s site takes advantage of a natural outdoor amphitheater with adequate space for audiences in a “bring your own chair,” festival-style seating.

The Pavilion is projected to open in Spring/Summer of 2025. For the initial season, HOS plans to offer a family friendly “Summer Music Series” featuring numerous musical genres, as well as outdoor movies, and theatrical performances.

“We also intend to offer free and reduced-price events funded by donors, sponsors, and grants,” Downing continued. “We also look forward to collaborating with other Eastern Shore organizations and local talent, several of which have already expressed interest in working with us, including Eastern Shore’s Own Art Center (ESO), Roseland Cinema and Entertainment Center (RCEC), Onancock Business and Civic Association (OBCA), Fil Rhythm, Orchestra of the Eastern Shore, Accomack Community Band, Johnny Mo Mallards Restaurants and Catering, and North Street Playhouse.“

If you would like to add your name to the rapidly growing list of future Pavilion performers, please contact (757) 302-1331 or [email protected].