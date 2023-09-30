Horntown woman sentenced to three years in robbery

September 30, 2023
Image

By Linda Cicoira

A Horntown woman, who was the accomplice in the robbery of a local store clerk last year, was sentenced Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court to serve three years in prison, the mandatory time for using a firearm in the crime.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Spencer Morgan said deputies responded to a report of a robbery at Great Market Hacienda, near Parksley, on Oct. 24, 2022. Video footage showed a man entering the store. He picked up a bag of peanuts to purchase. At the counter, he pulled out a gun and demanded money. He then threw the store’s cell phone and left with $450.

His accomplice, Cari Lynn Johnson, of Blue Heron Drive, was seen in the store just before Rodney Oneil Hinmon, of Seaford, Del., robbed the market. Johnson was later found with Hinmon in Pennsylvania.

She was also given a five-year suspended sentence for robbery.

“You still have time to be a role model for your children,” and to start over after you are released, Judge W. Revell Lewis III told Johnson.

     Hinmonn was previously sentenced to the same active time for using a firearm in the robbery. In addition, he was given a seven-year suspended sentence for robbery and a 12-month suspended sentence for stealing property worth less than $1,000.

