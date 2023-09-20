Homemade airplane crashes near Daugherty Tuesday night

A small home made aircraft ran off the runway and crashed near Daugherty Tuesday night.

911 received a call at 6:18 p.m to Ravenswood Lane off of Custis Neck Road.

Onancock, Tasley, Melfa and Parksley were originally called to the scene.

There was no major fire. First responders arrived to find one individual with relatively minor injuries. That person was transported by Onancock EMS to the Riverside Emergency Room for treatment.

The Virginia State Police is investigating the accident.