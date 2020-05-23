On Sunday, May 17, the Very Reverend Rick Willis dedicated the planting of a memorial tree to those who died from the Coronavirus in 2020, especially those on the Eastern Shore. Our dedication of the COVID-19 Memorial Tree is our way of saying each person matters, that life is precious and those who die are worth remembering. The parishioners of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Onancock want the friends and families affected by the virus to know that there is a place on the Shore where your loved one can be remembered; there is a safe, quiet spot where you can come and sit and pray and reflect on the good memories of your loved one.

.