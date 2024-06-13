Holland speaks at ES Christian Businessmen’s Association

Jeff Holland, right, was the speaker at a recent Eastern Shore Christian Businessmen’s Association meeting.

Holland, the executive director of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge and Tunnel District since 2005, gave a thorough history of the 17.6 mile span, opened in April of 1964 at a cost of $200 million. Eventually named after Lucius Kellam Jr., the Eastern Shoreman who spearheaded the project, the bridge-tunnel replaced the ferry system that made travel from the Eastern Shore to Hampton Roads time consuming, especially during the holidays. Ongoing construction of a second tunnel under the Thimble Shoal channel was delayed for eight months when it hit a century old anchor. It is now expected to be completed in August of 2027.

At left is Jerry Phillips, president of the ESCBA, which meets monthly to promote Christian principles and ethical decisions in all business dealings.

