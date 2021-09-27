Superintendent Chris Holland said Friday that the Accomack County School Administration is closely watching developments concerning COVID-19 but intend to try to remain in session if at all possible. Holland said that the school system is in daily contact with the Eastern Shore Health District and requires all students both on busses and at school wear a mask and practice social distancing. There were some small breakouts among the members of the Nandua Football team, the Nandua Volleyball team and the Arcadia Volleyball team.

Holland added that at on September 21, Nandua 3 staff members and 31 students tested positive for COVID.

Holland said that while he hopes to be able to continue face to face instruction and a 5 day per week schedule, but schools are working closely with the Health Department and decisions will be made as developments occur.

