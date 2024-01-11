Holiday traffic fatalities down from last year

Virginia saw traffic fatalities drop by one-third over the Christmas and New Year’s Day Holiday Period. Preliminary data shows 12 people died on Virginia roadway during the Operation C.A.R.E. (Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort) counting period, compared to 18 during the 2022 into 2023 counting period. The recent counting period stretched from Dec. 22, 2023, through Jan. 1, 2024.

During the holiday period, Virginia State Police troopers also responded to 2,251 crashes, a decrease of 199 from the year prior. State Troopers made 6,513 traffic stops, an increase of over 1,200 from the time period last year.

State troopers wrote over 9,000 summonses, including 2,370 for speeding, 1,712 for reckless driving, 282 for seatbelt violations, and 159 for driving under the influence.

VSP made 9 DUI arrests, issued 40 speeding summons, and 50 reckless driving summons in Accomack and Northampton Counties.