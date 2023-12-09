Hohlt honored by Pungoteague Ruritan Club

By Bill Sterling

The Pungoteague Ruritan Club recently awarded Herman Hohlt a plaque recognizing his 50 consecutive years of perfect attendance as well as his service to the club.

Herman served over 40 years as the secretary, a short term as treasurer and one year as president. He has also been active in the DelMarVA district Cabinet as a Zone Governor and District Governor in 2005, visiting all 43 clubs in Delmarva that year.

He is pictured with his wife of 49 years, Laurice. She was a loyal supporter of his Ruritan service and worked with him on various fundraising projects for the Pungoteague club. They attended several Ruritan National conventions following his retirement in 2000 from the Eastern Shore Agricultural Research and Extension Center, where he headed the commercial vegetable crop division.