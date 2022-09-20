Saturday, September 24 in Downtown Exmore

Always at the intersection of Blues, Jazz. R&B and Rock. the HM Johnson Band plays music to delight any audience. On Saturday, September 24, they will be at the intersection of Main Street and Bank Avenue in downtown Exmore performing a free concert for the First Annual Exmore Fall Festival a showcase for artists, artisans, makers and crafters of all genres and from across the region, including Maryland and Hampton Roads.

A highly popular and widely sought-after musical group, the HM Johnson Band is an established trio with multiple recorded hits and a long list of prestigious engagements, including openings for legends like BB King and the Temptations. Under the leadership of Henry (H.M.) Johnson, who is a composer as well as musician, the band plays both original and cover songs ranging from smooth swing and smooth jazz to reggae.

Attendees can browse fine art, handmade quilts, hand fashioned fall decorations, scented candles, jewelry plus a wide variety of one-of-a-kind products. Other attractions include fresh baked goods, food trucks, a Classic Car Show and antique tractor displays hosted by the Peninsula Tractor Club. Festival hours are from 9 am to 4 pm. The HM Johnson Band will be on stage playing from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm. Admission is free.

