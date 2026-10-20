Historical markers bring Eastern Shore stories to the roadside as nation marks 250 years

New historical signs in Accomack and Northampton counties are helping residents and visitors explore the Eastern Shore’s past as Virginia highlights its roadside markers during the nation’s 250th anniversary.

Virginia has more than 2,700 historical highway markers and the oldest state historical marker program in the country. Managed cooperatively by the Virginia Department of Historic Resources and the Virginia Department of Transportation, the program connects travelers with the people, places and events behind the landscape.

On the Eastern Shore, recent additions document black education, religious history, early political protest and the life of a Civil War soldier who became a lighthouse keeper.

In Accomack County, a state marker recognizes Whitesville Elementary School near Parksley. ShoreDailyNews.com reported the marker’s approval in July 2025. A subsequent state announcement reported its dedication in August 2026 at 23459 Leslie Trent Road.

Built in 1925 for black children during segregation, Whitesville Elementary received support from local black residents, public funding and the Julius Rosenwald Fund. The school closed in 1964, six years before Accomack County’s public schools were fully desegregated.

In Northampton County, a separate local marker program has expanded opportunities to share community history. As ShoreDailyNews.com reported in September 2025, the county installed its first three markers recognizing Shorter’s Chapel A.M.E. Church in Bridgetown, the Northampton Protest of 1652 in Church Neck and the Quaker Meeting House in Franktown.

The county initiative was developed as a legacy project associated with Northampton250. County tourism grants funded the markers, and Northampton’s Public Works staff installed them.

Although separate from Virginia’s state highway marker program, the local initiative serves a similar educational purpose. It also allows the county to consider locations beyond highway roadsides, including parks and trails, and gives a local committee responsibility for selecting subjects.

Cape Charles added another interpretive sign in 2025 through the multistate Civil War Trails program. Located at 21 Bay Avenue, it tells the story of Peter Jacob Carter, a black Civil War soldier who later became a federally appointed lighthouse keeper. ShoreDailyNews.com reported that the sign established the first Civil War Trails site on Virginia’s Eastern Shore.

The statewide highway marker program relies on applications from individuals and organizations. Department of Historic Resources staff research proposed subjects, develop wording with applicants and present recommendations to the Virginia Board of Historic Resources.

To qualify, a subject must have regional, statewide or national significance and generally must have attained that significance at least 50 years ago. About five to eight new topics are approved each quarter, according to the state’s announcement.

VDOT installs and maintains markers within its right-of-way. Local public works departments handle those responsibilities in cities and towns that maintain their own roads.

Residents can explore marker locations and subjects, or learn how to propose a new sign, through the Department of Historic Resources’ Highway Marker Program website at dhr.virginia.gov.