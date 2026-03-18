Historic Onancock School working to restore school after January fire

Restoration work is steadily progressing at Historic Onancock School following the Jan. 31 fire, as crews continue cleanup efforts and the community rallies to support displaced tenants and the recovery of the landmark building.

Jenkins Restoration has been on site since Feb. 9 with a 15-member crew working seven days a week. Initial cleanup focused on the upstairs north wing, where drop ceilings and insulation were removed over a two-week period. Crews then moved to the upper south wing, where additional materials, including wainscoting, had to be taken out due to smoke and fire damage.

Following the release of the official origin and cause report on March 5, restoration efforts expanded into the most heavily damaged areas, including lower-level rooms and hallways. As of March 6, much of the south wing has been cleaned, though rooms directly affected by the fire will require more extensive reconstruction.

Officials said smoke damage was significant throughout the building, particularly in the south wing, where pressurized smoke traveled from the basement level and spread across multiple areas.

Despite the damage, parts of the building have revealed glimpses of its historic character. The removal of drop ceilings exposed original high ceilings, offering what staff described as a look into the structure’s past.

Some original radiators have also been removed to allow restoration work to continue, requiring the temporary shutdown of the building’s more than 100-year-old boiler system.

In the weeks since the fire, tenants have been relocated with the help of local residents, businesses, and organizations, allowing them to continue producing work for upcoming events. Support has also come from donors and the Town of Onancock, which has assisted both tenants and the organization during the recovery process.

In an email, the Historic Onancock School said the outpouring of community support has reinforced the importance of the building and campus to the town, as restoration continues and the facility remains temporarily closed.

Weekly updates on the progress of the restoration are expected to continue as work moves forward.