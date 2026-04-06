Historic Onancock School restoration enters reconstruction phase following fire

Restoration efforts at the Historic Onancock School are moving into a new phase, as cleanup work wraps up and construction crews prepare to begin rebuilding areas damaged by fire.

School officials report the cleaning phase has been completed, with crews finishing work to remove soot, debris, and smoke damage throughout the building. Restoration teams have since demobilized, clearing the way for the next stage of the project.

Within the coming week, contractors with Jenkins Restoration are expected to arrive on site to begin more intensive work. That phase will include demolition and reconstruction in the most heavily damaged portions of the school’s south wing, a process expected to take about a month.

Following that, crews will shift to broader repairs across the building, including reinstalling drop ceilings and wall paneling, painting, and addressing damaged flooring. That portion of the work could take an additional one to two months.

Despite the disruption caused by the fire, school officials say the condition of the building following cleanup has been encouraging.

With no active crews on site, staff were recently able to briefly enter the building and assess progress. They described the interior as “pristine” after professional cleaning, noting that the restoration is expected to leave the facility refreshed and improved once completed.

The building remains sealed in sections, with hallways and doorways covered by plastic barriers to protect cleaned areas during the reconstruction process. Drop ceilings have been removed and temporarily replaced with protective coverings until permanent materials are installed.

Officials say the restoration has also provided a unique opportunity to rediscover elements of the school’s history. Items such as original classroom shelving labeled for subjects like U.S. History and World Geography have been uncovered, offering a glimpse into the building’s past.

Original classroom flooring has also been revealed during the process. While staff expressed interest in restoring those historic features, some areas have sustained smoke and fire damage, which may limit what can be preserved.

Once restoration work is complete, tenants who operate small businesses within the building are expected to return to updated spaces.

School leadership acknowledged the fire has disrupted many lives, but say the process has deepened appreciation for the historic structure and its role in the community.