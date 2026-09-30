Historic Onancock School outlines recovery progress and announces leadership transition

Historic Onancock School announced that Executive Director Corey Kavulich is stepping down from his position immediately.

Kavulich had served as executive director since April 2025. During his tenure, he helped lead the organization through its free summer concert series and the ongoing restoration process following a fire at the property in January.

Rick King, president of the Historic Onancock School Board of Directors, thanked Kavulich for his work with the organization.

“We greatly appreciate the enthusiasm and dedication that Corey has shown over the past year and wish him the best in the future,” King said.

The Board of Directors is developing an interim management plan as the organization works through the leadership change. Administrative Assistant Destiny Smith will continue working with the board during the transition.

The leadership change comes as Historic Onancock School continues dealing with the effects of the January fire.

The organization said the restoration process and temporary closure of the building have disrupted normal operations and created additional financial pressure. In response, Historic Onancock School has made operational changes, including a recent reduction in staff hours, as it works to manage resources and prepare for the building’s eventual reopening.

King said the fire and restoration process have underscored the importance of the school property and its 13.5-acre campus to artists, local entrepreneurs and visitors.

Historic Onancock School said it remains committed to preserving local history, supporting community programs and continuing to serve the Eastern Shore during the transition.

The nonprofit has operated since 2007 and hosts community events, works with other local organizations and maintains the historic school property and surrounding green space.

More information is available at historiconancockschool.org.