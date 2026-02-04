Historic Onancock School Fire Likely Caused by Spontaneous Combustion

According to Onancock Mayor Fletcher Fosque the Saturday morning fire at the Historic Onancock School is. believed to have been caused. by spontaneous combustion. Fosque said just about all of the damage was limited to cloths owned by one of the vendors. First responders arrived on scene approximately 4 minutes after the call was received and there was no serious damage done to the building. The fire was reported by another vendor at approximately 7:30 a.m.

Fosque said an alert tennant combined with the immediate response by first responder along with a fast response by the Onancock VFD were key factors in saving the 106 year old former high school.

Photo courtesy Melfa VFD Facebook Page