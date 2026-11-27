Chincoteague experienced locally historic tidal flooding Thanksgiving Day, while rapidly rising water at Saxis brought renewed concern to Accomack County’s bayside Thursday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

The Weather Service reported that some locations across its forecast area set water-level records during the storm. It identified the coastline from Duck, North Carolina, to Chincoteague as experiencing locally historic levels, but the supplied update did not name which individual stations broke records or provide their measured peaks.

Earlier forecasts indicated Wachapreague could exceed its historical maximum. Thursday afternoon’s bulletin did not confirm whether that record was broken.

At Saxis, water levels rose rapidly beginning in the early afternoon. Forecasters increased water-level projections for the upper Chesapeake Bay, with major flooding expected in portions of Accomack County and neighboring Maryland communities.

The Weather Service said the combination of high tides, wave action and damaging winds produced coastal impacts that, in many locations across the region, had not been observed in more than a decade.

Moderate coastal flooding remains expected along the bayside, particularly in northern Accomack County. Minor flooding is possible along the seaside during Friday afternoon’s high tide.

The Coastal Flood Warning for Accomack and Northampton counties remains in effect until 5 p.m. Friday. Forecasters said portions of the warning could be downgraded to advisories as conditions improve. By Saturday, only nuisance flooding is expected along the Shore.

Dangerous surf continues to threaten the Atlantic shoreline with erosion and localized overwash. The High Surf Advisory for both counties remains in effect until 1 p.m. Friday.

Friday will be cooler, mostly cloudy and breezy, with highs in the mid-50s. Southwest winds of 15 to 20 mph could gust around 30 mph. A few light, misty showers are possible during the morning, but otherwise dry weather is expected.

Marine conditions will take longer to improve. Gale Warnings for Atlantic coastal waters off the Shore have been extended until 6 a.m. Saturday, while offshore warnings continue until 10 a.m. Saturday. Gale Warnings on the middle and lower Chesapeake Bay continue until 7 p.m. Friday.

Early Friday, Bay waves were three to six feet. Nearshore ocean seas remained seven to 10 feet, with offshore seas of 10 to 15 feet.

Nearshore seas should fall below five feet by Saturday afternoon, although offshore seas could remain above that level into Saturday night. Winds will gradually turn west and diminish Saturday, but conditions hazardous to small craft could persist through the afternoon.

Saturday’s land forecast calls for gradually clearing skies, highs around 60 and southwest winds of 10 to 15 mph, gusting around 20 mph. Sunday should be milder, with highs in the mid-60s and light south winds.

Another cold front brings rain Sunday night into Monday morning. Rainfall currently appears limited, although another period of strong winds and hazardous boating conditions is possible as the front passes.