Hintz pitches perfect game in Wednesday night action

By Luke Brankley

Softball

The Arcadia Lady Firebirds softball team defeated Holly Grove in extra innings Wednesday, winning a slugfest 18 to 17 in 8 innings. Kaylee Shreaves got the start on the mound and no decision. Brianna Montross came in relief and pitched 6 innings for the win. Montross gave up 4 runs on 7 hits while striking out 9 batters. Offensively, the Lady Firebirds had 18 hits in the game. Brianna Montross went 3-4 with a double. Peyton Taylor went 3-5 with a double and 4 rbi’s. Madison Fluhart went 3-5 with 3 rbi’s.

The Lady Firebirds improve to 3-5 on the season and will return to action again on Monday as they play at Holly Grove.

The Nandua Lady Warriors softball team blanked Salisbury Christian 12 to 0. Reghan Hintz got the start on the mound and the win. Hintz pitched a perfect game, striking out all 15 batters she faced. Offensively, the Lady Warriors had 10 hits in the game. Hintz went 2-4 at the plate. Amirrah Church went 2-3 and Mia LeCates went 2-3 each having doubles. The Lady Warriors improve to 3-2 on the season and will return to action again on Monday as they host Portsmouth Christian.

The Broadwater Lady Vikings softball team fell to Isle of Wight 12 to 3. Ramsey Revelle got the start and lost on the mound. Revelle gave up 12 runs on 8 hits while striking out 3 batters. The Lady Vikings had 5 hits in the game. Revelle went 2-3 with a home run. The Lady Vikings fall to 6-3 on the season and will return to action again on Monday as they host Norfolk Christian.

Baseball

The Nandua Warriors baseball team topped Salisbury Christian on Wednesday 8 to 1. RJ Guy got the start on the mound and the win. He pitched 2 1/3 innings while giving up 0 runs on 1 hit while striking out 2 batters. Hayden Williams pitched in relief and threw 1 1/3 innings giving up 0 runs on 1 hit while striking out 1 batter. Isaac Stodghill then came in and pitched 3 1/3 innings giving up 1 run on 1 hit while striking out 5 batters. Aiden McIntyre, Grayson Ford, and Hayden Williams each had a double in the game. Isaac Stodghill and Greg Lessard each had a hit in the game. The Warriors improve to 8-1 on the season and will return to action on Monday as they travel to Laurel.

The Broadwater Vikings baseball team fell against Salisbury Christian 7 to 5. Derek Boyle got the start and lost on the mound. Boyle pitched 6 innings giving up 7 runs on 5 hits while striking out 8 batters. Offensively, the Vikings had 5 hits in the game. Cohen Kellam went 2-3 in the game to lead the offensive attack. The VIkings fall to 4-6 on the season and will return to action again on Tuesday as they host Portsmouth Christian.