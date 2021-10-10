520 AM EDT Sun Oct 10 2021

…HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING…

…BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS

EVENING…

…COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS

AFTERNOON…

* WHAT…For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 7 to

8 feet in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, one to

two feet of inundation above ground level expected in low- lying

areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards

Statement, large breaking waves and dangerous rip currents.

* WHERE…In Maryland, Maryland Beaches County. In Virginia,

Accomack County.

* WHEN…For the High Surf Advisory, until 8 PM EDT this

evening. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 5 PM EDT this

afternoon. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through this

evening.

* IMPACTS…Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable

locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low

threat of property damage. Expect one to two feet of water above

ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low

lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the

waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Dangerous swimming

and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be

closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of

unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone

property.

Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.