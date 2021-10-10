520 AM EDT Sun Oct 10 2021
…HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING…
…BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS
EVENING…
…COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS
AFTERNOON…
* WHAT…For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 7 to
8 feet in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, one to
two feet of inundation above ground level expected in low- lying
areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards
Statement, large breaking waves and dangerous rip currents.
* WHERE…In Maryland, Maryland Beaches County. In Virginia,
Accomack County.
* WHEN…For the High Surf Advisory, until 8 PM EDT this
evening. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 5 PM EDT this
afternoon. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through this
evening.
* IMPACTS…Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable
locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low
threat of property damage. Expect one to two feet of water above
ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low
lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the
waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Dangerous swimming
and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be
closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of
unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone
property.
Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.