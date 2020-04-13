A High Wind Warning in effect until 7:00 PM EDT Monday for the Eastern Shore.

High Wind Warning. High Surf Advisory. Strong to severe storms and locally heavy rainfall will be possible with a strong cold front later this morning. Strong winds are likely behind the storms this afternoon.

.South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected on .The lower Eastern Shore until 7 PM EDT Monday. Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.

