High tidal waters close Chincoteague Causeway Saturday morning

The Chincoteague Causeway was closed Saturday morning as another round of high tidal water flooded the roadway connecting Chincoteague Island with the mainland.

The Town of Chincoteague’s Emergency Preparedness Team reported the causeway closed as of 7:45 a.m. Saturday, September 26. The Virginia Department of Transportation will reopen Route 175 once water levels have receded enough for crews to inspect the roadway and clear any debris.

Saturday morning’s closure came near the peak of the morning tide. The National Weather Service in Wakefield forecast the total tide at Chincoteague Inlet to reach about 5.6 feet at approximately 8 a.m., which is in the moderate coastal-flooding range. The town has previously said flooding forces closure of the causeway when water reaches approximately 4.9 feet.

Based on the tide cycle, water should gradually fall through the late morning and early afternoon. Tide predictions for the Chincoteague area place Saturday afternoon’s low tide between roughly 2:45 and 3:15 p.m.

If water follows the expected falling tide, levels could drop below the causeway’s approximate 4.9-foot closure threshold sometime in the late morning or around midday. That is only an estimate, however. Persistent north winds are continuing to push additional water into the area and could slow the rate at which flooding drains from the roadway. VDOT must also inspect Route 175 before reopening it, so a drop in water level would not necessarily mean the causeway would reopen immediately.

Another elevated tide is expected Saturday evening. The National Weather Service is forecasting a total tide of approximately 5.3 feet around 8 p.m. at Chincoteague Inlet, again above the moderate-flooding threshold. That means renewed flooding could become a concern later Saturday even if the causeway reopens between the morning and evening high tides.

Weather conditions will remain unfavorable through much of Saturday. The National Weather Service forecast calls for rain to become likely, mainly after 11 a.m., with a high near 64. North winds are expected at roughly 24 to 26 mph, with gusts approaching 40 to 45 mph. A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 11 a.m.

A Coastal Flood Warning remains in effect through early Sunday morning. The Weather Service says two to three feet of inundation above ground level is possible in vulnerable low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. A High Surf Advisory also remains in effect through Sunday morning, with large breaking waves possible along Atlantic-facing beaches.

The closure follows several days of coastal flooding associated with the nor’easter affecting the Eastern Shore. The causeway was also threatened by high water Wednesday evening as repeated tidal cycles pushed water onto low-lying roads.

On Friday, Chincoteague officials urged residents in flood-prone areas to consider temporarily relocating to higher ground or off the island while travel remained possible. Officials said people whose homes or access roads have flooded during previous coastal storms should make preparations before water levels rise.

Motorists should not attempt to travel around barricades on Route 175 or drive through standing water. There is no alternate vehicle route between Chincoteague and the mainland while the causeway is closed.

VDOT will determine when the roadway is safe to reopen.