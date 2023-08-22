High-speed chase suspect convicted of felonies in Northampton

By Linda Cicoira

A Florida man, who led officers from 12 police departments on a high-speed chase through both Eastern Shore of Virginia counties last November, was convicted of felony eluding and destruction of property worth more than $1,000, Monday, in Northampton Circuit Court.

Thirty-eight-year-old Javoski Danniel Barnes, of Andros Drive in West Palm Beach, was also found guilty of driving without a license and driving in excess of 85 mph. According to a police report, he was clocked going 120 mph in Northampton and 130 mph in Accomack on Nov. 11. Online court records for Northampton did not show a date for sentencing. In Accomack, sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 28, for felony convictions of eluding police, possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I or II drug, possession of a Schedule I or II drug, and misdemeanor driving without a license.

The chase lasted for about 50 minutes, starting in the area of Latimer Siding Road, near Kiptopeke, where police attempted to stop him for reckless driving, and ending on Dunns Swamp Road, in Worcester County, Md.

At times, a report stated, he traveled north in the southbound lane, drove through a field, and aggressively passed cars on the shoulder of the road. An indictment for Barnes stated he possessed ecstasy and oxycodone.