High speed chase leads to prison time

By Linda Cicoira

A Florida man, who drove at speeds up to 130 miles per hour eluding police in a chase that reportedly took only 35 minutes along Route 13 from Kiptopeke to the Maryland state line last November, was sentenced Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court to a total of three years in prison.

Thirty-eight-year-old Javoski Danniel Barnes, of Andros Drive in West Palm Beach, led officers from 12 police departments on the chase through both Eastern Shore counties.

“Route 13 is not a limited access highway,” said Judge W. Revell Lewis III. “People live along there … the facts of this case are extreme and severe.” Judge Lewis said, it is alarming that Barnes said he will always run from police.

Barnes was sentenced to five years each for felony eluding, possession with intent to distribute ecstasy, and possession with intent to distribute oxycodone. All but the three years, or a year of each term, was suspended. Barnes was also fined $500 for driving without a license.