A high speed chase involving several police agencies occurred Friday afternoon in the Onancock area. Unofficial reports indicate the chase ran from Onancock, to Cashville. to the Evans Wharf area then through Mt. Nebo before coming back through Onancock and ending near the entrance to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital. Traffic was blocked for a time on the Onancock Onley road. We have reached out to the Sheriff’s Department for more details on the incident.
