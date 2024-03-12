High speed chase involving motorcycle ends in crash on Route 13 near Arcadia

March 12, 2024
 |
Daily News Headlines
Image

The Virginia State Police are investigating a high speed chase with a motorcycle which ended in a crash near Oak Hall Monday night.

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office initiated pursuit and chased the driver at speeds of over 100+ MPH on Rt 13. Reports came in of the motorcycle weaving in and out of traffic and, at one point, the driving on the shoulder to avoid law enforcement.

The motorcycle reportedly crashed around 6:30 PM on Route 13 at the Arcadia High School stoplight. EMS responded and treated the individuals. Their health status is currently not known.

Sgt. Michelle Anaya with the Virginia State Police said troopers are investigating the incident and will provide more information when the investigation is completed.

Mapp, Mapp and Klein Injury Attorneys

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

March 12, 2024, 5:39 am
Clear sky
W
Clear sky
41°F
7 mph
Apparent: 38°F
Pressure: 1016 mb
Humidity: 68%
Winds: 7 mph W
Windgusts: 31 mph
UV-Index: 0
Sunrise: 7:17 am
Sunset: 7:07 pm
© 2024 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

Coldwell Banker Harbour Realty

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Hardees Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich
Chincoteague

Member of the

esva chamber