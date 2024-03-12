High speed chase involving motorcycle ends in crash on Route 13 near Arcadia

The Virginia State Police are investigating a high speed chase with a motorcycle which ended in a crash near Oak Hall Monday night.

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office initiated pursuit and chased the driver at speeds of over 100+ MPH on Rt 13. Reports came in of the motorcycle weaving in and out of traffic and, at one point, the driving on the shoulder to avoid law enforcement.

The motorcycle reportedly crashed around 6:30 PM on Route 13 at the Arcadia High School stoplight. EMS responded and treated the individuals. Their health status is currently not known.

Sgt. Michelle Anaya with the Virginia State Police said troopers are investigating the incident and will provide more information when the investigation is completed.