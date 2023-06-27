By Linda Cicoira

A Florida man, who led police on a chase from Kiptopeke to Maryland last November that included speeds in excess of 120 mph, pleaded guilty to drug charges and driving without a license Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court.

Thirty-nine-year-old Javoski Darniel Barnes admitted to possession with intent to distribute ecstasy and possession of Oxycodone. The police pursuit began when officers from the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop Barnes for reckless driving near of Latimer Siding Road in the Kiptopeke area. Barnes finally stopped in Maryland when he ran out of gas.

Charges of eluding police and possession with intent to distribute Oxycodone, and possession of ecstasy were not prosecuted. A presentence report was ordered. Sentencing was set for Sept. 28.

In another case, 43-year-old Jeffery Joseph Alther, of Shields Bridge Road in Belle Haven, was sentenced to five years with two years suspended for the malicious wounding of his girlfriend in March 2022. Two years of supervised probation was ordered.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Spencer Morgan said the victim treated at the local hospital for a fracture in one of the bones in her eye socket.