High speed chase ends in Cape Charles

A high speed chase Thursday evening ended in Cape Charles with a large man hunt for the suspects.

Reports of the chase came in around approximately 6:30 PM on Route 13 southbound in Cheriton. The suspect reported was traveling at a very high rate of speed. The vehicle in question turned off of Route 13 and headed into Cape Charles on Stone Road.

According to a Facebook post from Cape Charles Mayor Adam Charney, police were searching for a black male, approximately 6’2″, wearing a white tank tp that was part of a crime scene in Cape Charles Central Park on Plum Street. Mayor Charney clarified in a later post there had been no shooting in town, only a manhunt being conducted with dogs and drones.

Unofficial reports indicate there were four suspects in the vehicle.

The situation is developing. ShoreDailyNews.com is awaiting official details from law enforcement.