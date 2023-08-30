High speed chase ends in Cape Charles

August 29, 2023
 |
Daily News Headlines
Cape Charles Chase

A high speed chase Thursday evening ended in Cape Charles with a large man hunt for the suspects.

Reports of the chase came in around approximately 6:30 PM on Route 13 southbound in Cheriton. The suspect reported was traveling at a very high rate of speed. The vehicle in question turned off of Route 13 and headed into Cape Charles on Stone Road.

According to a Facebook post from Cape Charles Mayor Adam Charney, police were searching for a black male, approximately 6’2″, wearing a white tank tp that was part of a crime scene in Cape Charles Central Park on Plum Street. Mayor Charney clarified in a later post there had been no shooting in town, only a manhunt being conducted with dogs and drones.

Unofficial reports indicate there were four suspects in the vehicle.

The situation is developing. ShoreDailyNews.com is awaiting official details from law enforcement.

Cape Charles Chase

