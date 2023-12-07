HIgh Speed Chase Causes Accident in Exmore

December 7, 2023
A high speed chase that involved pursuit of two suspects who may have been involved in more than one robbery this morning has ended with an accident on Rt. 13 in Exmore.   The accident was at the McDonalds/Hardees intersetion on Rt 13.  Ambulances have been called to the scene with one serious injury reported.  It is not known if the victim was involved in the alleged robberies at this time.

Rt. 13 south is blocked and it is possible the north bound lane is blocked as well.  We will have more details as soon as they become available.  It is advised that motorists avoid the intersection for the time being.

 

