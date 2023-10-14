High School Football Scores

October 14, 2023
 |
Daily News Headlines
Local Sports
Eastern Shore High School Football

There were four games involving local teams Friday night.

The Nandua Warriors turned in an impressive performance on both offense and defense handing the Colonel Richardson Colonels a defeat at Nandua.  The Warriors defeated the Colonels 21-15 in a game that wasn’t as close as the score indicated.

The Warriors went into the last minute of the game with a 21-7 lead over the Colonels but a  touchdown and two point conversion with 20 seconds left in the game made the final score 21-15.  Issac Stogill was  named the Subway Player of the game with three touchdowns running and passing.

Elsewhere, the Arcadia Firebird led Bruton at halftime 7-0 but were unable to hold on losing by a final score of 14-7.

Bojangles Chicken Sandwiches

Both the Chincoteague- Episcopal and the Northampton-Portsmouth Christian scores were not reported as of early Saturday.

 

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

October 14, 2023, 7:47 am
Intermittent clouds
ESE
Intermittent clouds
58°F
7 mph
real feel: 58°F
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 95%
wind speed: 7 mph ESE
Windgusts: 29 mph
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 7:09 am
sunset: 6:27 pm
© 2023 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

Alexa Coastal Country 300

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Buchanan Subaru
Chincoteague

Member of the

esva chamber