High School Football Scores

September 16, 2023
In High School Football action Friday night, the Northampton Yellow Jackets notched their first win of the season by defeating Windsor 41-22 in a game broadcast live on WESR.

In other Eastern Shore action Friday night, Chincoteague faced Massanutten Academy.  The score has not been reported as of this time.

The Nandua Warriors drew a bye this weekend.  In a Thursday night game the Arcadia Firebirds suffered their first loss of the season at the hands of Snow Hill by a score of 30-0.

Today, the Broadwater Vikings travel to Richmond.

