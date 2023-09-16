High School Football Scores

In High School Football action Friday night, the Northampton Yellow Jackets notched their first win of the season by defeating Windsor 41-22 in a game broadcast live on WESR.

In other Eastern Shore action Friday night, Chincoteague faced Massanutten Academy. The score has not been reported as of this time.

The Nandua Warriors drew a bye this weekend. In a Thursday night game the Arcadia Firebirds suffered their first loss of the season at the hands of Snow Hill by a score of 30-0.

Today, the Broadwater Vikings travel to Richmond.