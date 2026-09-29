Higgenbotham speaks to Christian Businessmen

September 29, 2026
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Daily News Headlines
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By Bill Sterling

Atlantic Baptist Church is experiencing significant growth, with more than 100 new members joining the church over the past four years.

Pastor John Higginbotham says 103 people have become members since he arrived at the church, and more than 50 people have been baptized during that time.

Higginbotham recently spoke to the Eastern Shore Christian Businessmen’s Association at the Eastern Shore Yacht and Country Club.

He says one of the biggest reasons for the church’s growth has been its active youth ministry.

Higginbotham says the church has worked to create programs and activities that involve young people and their families, helping bring more families into the congregation.

After his presentation, Higginbotham received a gift from ESCBA president Rhudy Naylor.

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