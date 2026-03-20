Hewitt hired as new manager at ESYCC

By Bill Sterling

Joe Hewitt says his heart has always belonged to Virginia and jumped at the chance to assume the general manager’s position at the Eastern Shore Yacht & Country Club after spending the past seven years as the clubhouse manager at the Augusta Country Club, just down the street from that world famous course in Georgia.

“Prior to my time in Georgia, I worked at the Williamsburg Inn, a five-star establishment well known for its outstanding service. Hospitality is about having a servant’s heart. It’s a special opportunity to serve here at this club,” said Hewitt, “and I know I come here at a very opportune time. The clubhouse is still relatively new, and there have been some major improvements to the marina and the pool under the leadership of Chris (Stodghill). I want to keep the momentum moving forward.”

Born in San Diego, Cal., Hewitt’s family moved to Williamsburg in 1998, where he was a standout swimmer for Jamestown High School. He converted to water polo at James Madison University, where he captained the team his senior year and graduated in 2015 with a degree in hospitality management with a minor in business.

Although today he is a near scratch golfer whose handicap was a plus two but has dropped to a still sparkling two, he didn’t make much of an impact on his high school golf team. However, his twin brother often held the number one position on the team.

Very tall at 6 feet, 6 inches, Joe says his father, Jim, was four inches taller and played center for the University of Richmond basketball team in the early 1970s.

Joe took time off from his career to be with his father prior to his death in 2022 after a long struggle with dementia. “He had a fascinating career in the international oil industry as a chief financial officer for companies owned by Chevron and worked in over a dozen countries in Africa, Asia and the Middle East,” said Hewitt, recalling his father’s career.

A major factor in moving back to Virginia is to be closer to his mother in Williamsburg. Dr. Deborah Hewitt holds her Ph.D. from Duke University and is a Clinical Professor Emerita of Economics & Finance at William & Mary’s Raymond A. Mason School of Business.

“My brother and sister both live in Denver, so it’s good to be closer to home and my mother,” said Joe, 33 and single but maybe not for too long. “I would like to find a house in Onancock eventually and raise my future family here,” adding, “I like to cook, golf and learn about the history and geography of the world of wine. I would love to help with the harvest at a local vineyard and get involved in the community”

An active board member of an international hospitality association, Hewitt says he wants to be an advocate for club members. “AI can’t replace personal relationships. I want to instill a sense of personal service that conveys warmth and helpfulness here at the club. I am very excited to get started.”