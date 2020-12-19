RICHMOND, Va. (AP)- Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring is making his re-election bid official.
Herring announced in a public letter and video released early Wednesday morning that he would seek a third term. The Associated Press has previously reported that Herring told several elected officials of his plans in September.
Herring is a former state senator who became attorney general in 2014. He easily won re-election in 2017 as the growth in northern Virginia continues to drive the Commonwealth solidly blue.
Herring has been a frequent critic of the president and a vocal supporter of same-sex marriage, immigrant-friendly policies and stricter gun control.
